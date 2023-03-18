Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Custom Truck One Source’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.54 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 292,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,812,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after acquiring an additional 266,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 251,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

