Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lennar Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

