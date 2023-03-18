Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.90 and traded as high as $4.25. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 25,046 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Optical Cable Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 1.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.39% of Optical Cable worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

