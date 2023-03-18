O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.32. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.62 per share.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $797.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

