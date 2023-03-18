OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 758 ($9.24) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 749.60 ($9.14).

OSB Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 489.60 ($5.97) on Thursday. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.00 and a beta of 1.40.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

