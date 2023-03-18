Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.93 billion 0.45 -$35.24 million ($0.82) -23.67 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -1.83% 3.31% 2.34% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Overstock.com and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Overstock.com and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 7 3 0 2.30 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com presently has a consensus price target of $35.57, suggesting a potential upside of 83.26%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Risk & Volatility

Overstock.com has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.38, suggesting that its share price is 438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc. operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.