Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Financial Comparison

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Investors Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Investors Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A John Hancock Investors Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Investors Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and John Hancock Investors Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.10 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.45 John Hancock Investors Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Investors Trust.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. John Hancock Investors Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of John Hancock Investors Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats John Hancock Investors Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. John Hancock Investors Trust was formed on January 29, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

