Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,327,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 427,678 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 575,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 561,845 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 298,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OXUS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

