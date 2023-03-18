Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65. 1,439 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter worth $389,000.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

