Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.90 and last traded at $52.29. Approximately 34,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 50,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $705.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 437.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and\u002For 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

