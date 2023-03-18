Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,701.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

