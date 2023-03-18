Panmure Gordon Initiates Coverage on Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Research analysts at Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.37) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

RMV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.43) to GBX 600 ($7.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.46) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.59) to GBX 660 ($8.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 578.57 ($7.05).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:RMV opened at GBX 545.60 ($6.65) on Thursday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 679.60 ($8.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.72.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.