Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.15

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.15 and traded as high as C$23.89. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.76, with a volume of 1,694,729 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,380,779.10. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

