PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,504,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

