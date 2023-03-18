Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.91

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.91 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 38.60 ($0.47). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.47), with a volume of 27,152 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £14.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

