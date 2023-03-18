Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 844.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 632,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,584 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,687,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDOT opened at $10.18 on Friday. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

