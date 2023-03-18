Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $187.72

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €187.72 ($201.85) and traded as high as €203.80 ($219.14). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €203.20 ($218.49), with a volume of 676,225 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €187.72.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

