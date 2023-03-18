Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Stock Price Up 7%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Phunware Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

See Also

