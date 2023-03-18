Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $182.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

