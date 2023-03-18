Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $522.95

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 522.95 ($6.37) and traded as high as GBX 549.50 ($6.70). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.46), with a volume of 533,401 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.38) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 522.95. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

