Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Playtika alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.