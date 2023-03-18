Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $475.23

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 475.23 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 475.78 ($5.80). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 462.50 ($5.64), with a volume of 156,520 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £466.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In related news, insider Laura Ahto purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £2,700 ($3,290.68). In other Polar Capital news, insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.98), for a total value of £104,278.58 ($127,091.51). Also, insider Laura Ahto acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £2,700 ($3,290.68). 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

