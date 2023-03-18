Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives $7.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Loop Capital lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 407,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $942,188.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,267,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,338,403.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,412,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 5,611,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Porch Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Porch Group by 863.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

