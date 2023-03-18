Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Shares of PBPB opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $225.01 million, a P/E ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.