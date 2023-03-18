Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of DTIL opened at $0.87 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

