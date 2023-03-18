Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,708,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,577,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.99 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

