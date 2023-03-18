ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as high as $32.35. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 1,470,722 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7,926.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

