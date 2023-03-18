PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUREGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 115,470 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 12.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.21.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PUREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a negative net margin of 206.26%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUREGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.