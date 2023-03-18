PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 115,470 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 12.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a negative net margin of 206.26%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:PURE Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.