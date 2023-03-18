Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issued By B. Riley

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,321.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,912 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Agenus by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 32.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

