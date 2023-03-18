Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

