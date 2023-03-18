Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Design Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $325,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,486,476 shares in the company, valued at $55,978,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 401,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,141. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

