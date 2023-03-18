Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for DICE Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DICE. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ DICE opened at $28.82 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

