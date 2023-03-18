Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Agenus Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Agenus Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $518.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Agenus by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 45,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

