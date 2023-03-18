Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Issued By Barrington Research

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Price Performance

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

American Public Education stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in American Public Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,107,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 9.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,086,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Public Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.