Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cadre Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cadre in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDRE. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $710.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 18.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $101,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,431.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,431.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,739 shares of company stock valued at $638,849. 52.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 400.05%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

