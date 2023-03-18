Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Design Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DSGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DSGN opened at $6.48 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125,514.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 401,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,141. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

