Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $117.89 and a one year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

