Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Reduced by Analyst

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ALTG opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a P/E ratio of 75.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.01%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

