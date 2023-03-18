Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

APEI opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

