Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Reduced by Analyst

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.