Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NYSE ALV opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,923,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

