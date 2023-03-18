Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Boosted by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -475.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $218.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

