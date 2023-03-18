Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report released on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for FirstCash’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCFS. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $89.54 on Friday. FirstCash has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,706.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 181,595 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

