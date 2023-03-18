Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy Partners, LP Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NYSE:NEP opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,748,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $192,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

