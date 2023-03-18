Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Raised by Analyst

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZeroFox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZeroFox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. ZeroFox has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZeroFox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFOX. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

