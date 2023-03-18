Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Issued By B. Riley

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares during the last quarter.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

