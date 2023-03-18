Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Masimo Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

