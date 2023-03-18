Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.67%.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

