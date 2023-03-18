Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

NYSE FTI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

