Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Boosted by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

WPM stock opened at C$62.16 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

